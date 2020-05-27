DMV, SNAP and Unempoloyment

Online Food Ordering with SNAP Benefits Soon to Come

To lower the risk of contracting COVID-19, the Connecticut Department of Social Services is working with the federal Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, the state’s electronic benefit transfer vendor, and participating food retailers to implement SNAP online purchasing in Connecticut. This plan, federally approved earlier this week, may go into effect as soon as June 2. Enrollees will be able to use SNAP benefits to purchase eligible food items online for delivery or curbside pickup at participating food retailers, which include Amazon, Walmart and ShopRite. More details will be made available in the next ten days.

As Many as 75,000 Eligible for Extended Unemployment Benefits

The state Department of Labor will mail instruction letters to approximately 77,000 individuals who are potentially eligible to apply for 13 weeks of emergency extended unemployment benefits. The recent federal CARES Act included this extension of state unemployment plans, potentially retroactive to late March and in effect through December for certain individuals. Weekly benefits are based on wage history using unemployment benefit amounts; they will also include federal pandemic unemployment compensation benefits. These letters will detail further steps in the process.

DMV Extends Deadlines for Credentials

The DMV is further extending deadlines for some credentials that may be expiring. Anything with an expiration date including licenses, registrations, emissions tests and boat registrations among other renewals, will be given another 90-day extension, adding on to a previous 90-day extension. To qualify, the credentials had to expire between March 10 and June 30. In addition to extending the expiration date of DMV credentials, late fees associated with eligible expired credentials will be waived during the time period of the extension for qualifying credentials. Click here for more information.

