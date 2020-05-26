Stratford Paramedic Recognized by Bridgeport Hospital

STRATFORD – May 19, 2020: During times of tribulation, heroes emerge. Stratford Full Time Paramedic Alex Lenches has been recognized today by Bridgeport Hospital as the “EMS Provider of the Year“. In a ceremony at the Bridgeport Hospital Emergency Department, EMS Coordinator Wesley Young, presented the award along with Hospital Emergency Department Representatives.

The EMS Provider of the Year award was established to recognize a provider that consistently demonstrates the highest levels of professionalism and patient care to his/her patients throughout the previous year.

Alex is a full time paramedic with both Stratford EMS (SEMS). He also works as a paramedic for Valley EMS (VEMS) and AMR-Bridgeport. Alex executes his duties with distinction and always maintains the highest standards in clinical excellence, with the highest degree of professionalism that these EMS services demand.