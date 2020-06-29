Bridgeport Fireboat Uber Rescues Another Fisherman

Warning Issued By Police — No Fine

2020-06-28@5:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police said “another fisherman was rescued by BPT PD and FD from the rocks at Seaside Parks Sunday night because the tide had come in and stranded him. Again, we caution all men and women who enjoy fishing at the park and anyone feeling adventurous to walk the rocks to know it is unsafe to do so but to also please know the tide schedule for the day, a tide schedule can be found at https://www.usharbors.com/ harbor/Connecticut/Bridgeport- ct/tides

. In addition to the tides, a storm was moving into the area and again we urge beach and park visitors to know the weather for the day. Remember, if you hear thunder you are close enough to get struck by lightning. For more local forecast information, please visit www.weather.gov”

