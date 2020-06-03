Continued Distribution of Masks, Infrared Thermometer

The State of Connecticut has partnered with CBIA-CONNSTEP to assist in the distribution of donated surgical masks and thermometers to eligible essential small businesses, non-profits and places of worship with 50 employees or less. This program will be running weekly for the month of June.

Small businesses, nonprofits, and places of worship that would like to request equipment from the state’s supply of PPE and infrared thermometers should fill out the online form on a weekly basis by early afternoon on Thursdays. The state has partnered with the Connecticut Business and Industry Association and its affiliate CONNSTEP to distribute the thermometers weekly. They will be delivered to the municipalities in which the organizations are located, and then the municipalities will contact the recipient entities to inform them of a time and location they can pick up their requested equipment. Local distribution will also occur weekly for the month of June.

For Infrared Thermometer Requests : https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/thermometer-request

For Surgical Mask Requests : https://www.ctcovidresponse.org/ct-smb-surgical-mask-requests.

Deadline for submission is early afternoon on Thursdays.

Small businesses : Any small business in the state that has between 2 and 100 employees are eligible to receive one thermometer per physical address. Eligible businesses seeking to request thermometers should click here.

Nonprofits : Nonprofits located within Connecticut are eligible to receive one thermometer per physical address. To request thermometers for nonprofits, click here. Social services and direct care nonprofits may request a thermometer through the process outlined in this memo.

Places of worship: Places of worship are eligible to receive one thermometer per physical address. To request thermometers for places of worship, click here.

This distribution will continue for the month of June or longer depending on supplies. Please check into the online form each week to see if supplies are still available.

