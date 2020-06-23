Stratford News: Services Resume

#Stratford- Routine fingerprinting services for town residents will resume at the Stratford Police Department Identification and proof of residency will be required at the time of service. Face masks are required for anyone being fingerprinted. Fingerprinting services will be limited to the below listed days and times. Monday 6-8 p.m. Tuesday 9-11 a.m. Wednesday 6-8 p.m. Thursday 9-11 a.m. Saturday 9-11 a.m. Pistol permit fingerprinting will still be by appointment only as per the permit application. Board of Education fingerprinting will be scheduled and coordinated through the application process with the BOE.

