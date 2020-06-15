Westport Recreation Upates

#Westport, CT – Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Fava, is pleased to announce the following Parks and Recreation Department updates.

Tennis:

As of June 13, 2020, doubles play will be allowed at Town of Westport tennis courts located at Longshore Club Park, Staples High School, Town Farm and Doubleday (located behind Saugatuck Elementary School).

Dogs off Leash:

As of June 13, 2020, dogs will no longer be required to be on leash while in the off leash area of Winslow Park or other Town property where dogs are allowed.

Pickleball and Platform Tennis Courts:

As of June 17, 2020, one pickleball court at Compo Beach will be open for singles play with restrictions. Use will be first come-first serve.

As of June 17, 2020, both platform tennis courts at Longshore Club Park will be open for singles play with restrictions. Advanced reservations are required for use of the platform tennis courts and can be booked online by valid platform tennis handpass holders (5 days in advance) or by calling the Longshore tennis office at 203-341-1180 (2 days in advance). Players must check in at the tennis office prior to play. No walk-ups allowed.

Program Registration:

As of June 17, 2020, online registration for Parks and Recreation and Wakeman Town Farm summer programs will be available. For program availability and to register, visit www.westportrecreation.com.

Social distancing and face covering rules must be followed at all Westport Parks and Recreation facilities.

For updates, please check the Town website at www.westportct.gov/covid19, #Westportctcovid19info, or #reopenwestportc

