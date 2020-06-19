Westport News: Parks and Recreation Department Update

#Westport, CT – Parks and Recreation Director, Jennifer Fava, is pleased to announce the following Parks and Recreation Department updates.

Longshore Golf Course:

As of June 18, 2020, the driving range and practice putting area will be open for use. Driving range balls will be available through payment at the ball machine only. The fee is $6 per basket. The machine accepts singles and fives and exact change only is required. Be sure to bring the cash with you.

As of June 23, 2020, an additional half-hour of tee times will be available Mondays through Thursdays, which will start at 7:30am.

Athletic Fields:

Based upon changes in the Governor’s restrictions on gathering size and the Phase 2 Reopening Guidelines, athletic fields are now open to the general public unless a permit has been issued by the Parks and Recreation Department. Ms. Fava stated, “In addition to opening the fields to the general public, the Department is working closely with local organizations like Westport Little League, Staples High School Athletics, and Continuing Education to get everyone back at play as quickly as possible while ensuring they have the proper protocols and self-certification in place to meet the State requirements. This process is taking place for leagues, as well as, other groups that utilize our facilities to run various clinics and summer programs.” All valid permits supersede general public use. Gathering size is limited to 100. PJ Romano and Ginny Parker fields remain closed for the summer due to construction.

Gathering Limitations :

Per the Governor’s Executive Order 7ZZ, the limit for outdoor recreational gatherings has been increased to 100 people.

Parks and Recreation Commission:

Commission member Karen Hess has stepped down from the Parks and Recreation Commission and is being replaced by Kate Boyle Kirby. First Selectman Jim Marpe stated, “We are so thankful to Karen for all of the time and attention she has given to improving our Parks and Recreation facilities and programs. We are pleased that Kate has agreed to join the Commission. She brings a strong background of sports and recreation experience to the appointment. We look forward to having her on board.”

Parks and Recreation Commission Chair, Charlie Haberstroh said, “Karen Hess has been an invaluable member of the Commission over the last 6 years. I thank her for her many contributions to the Parks and Recreation projects and policies. At the same time we welcome Kate Kirby to the Commission and look forward to her future contributions to the Commission’s efforts.”

Social distancing and face-covering rules must be followed at all Westport Parks and Recreation facilities.

For updates, please check the Town website at westportct.gov/covid19 or #reopenwestportct.

