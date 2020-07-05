Bridgeport News: Fire At PT Barnum Housing

2020-07-04@ 8:45PMish–Bridgeport CT— #ctfire–Multiple witnesses told me that it was fireworks that landed on the roof of building 8 (but not confirmed) at PT Barnum Housing at 451 Bird Street that started the fire on the roof. When firefighters arrived they reported fire from the roof. When I arrived firefighters were making entry to ensure everyone was out of the building and they were spraying the flare-ups when they happened. The fire had made its way into the attic and burst into high flames when firefighters vented the roof (this is normal as it feeds oxygen to the fire). Firefighters got water on the flames with their aerial ladder truck which quickly took care of the flames. Firefighters worked another hour to get the fire under control but continued chasing hot spots. Everyone made it out of the building according to radio reports. The Red Cross was called to the scene to make accommodations for the residents from the building.