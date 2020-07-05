Bridgeport News: Two Shot Overnight

2020-07-05@4:00AMish– #Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police are saying the received calls from both Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgeport Hospital of gunshot victims. Police had a shot spotter activation at Arctic Street with casing located. Bridgeport Hospital had a person arrive with gunshots to the ankle and wrist while St. Vincent’s had two gunshots to the lower back saying this happened Fremont Street. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD via the TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477)

