Connecticut Apartment Association Partnering with American Red Cross

Partnership Helps Support the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign

The Connecticut Apartment Association, based in Glastonbury, Connecticut, has partnered with the American Red Cross for the third year in a row. As part of the partnership, this year, the Connecticut Apartment Association has contributed in support of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign and is entering their third year as a Ready 365 Bronze level supporter.

“We are grateful to the Connecticut Apartment Association for their continued support of the Red Cross and for their commitment to support the Home Fire Campaign,” said Brandon Ponder, Chief Development Officer, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island Region. “The Connecticut Apartment Association’s partnership helps the Red Cross prepare communities for the largest disaster threat, home fires.”

Every day seven people are killed and another 36 people suffer injuries because of home fires. And annually, the American Red Cross responds to nearly 62,000 disasters – the vast majority of which are home fires. Here in Connecticut, the Red Cross responds to about two home fires each day across the state. Having working smoke alarms cuts the risk of dying in a home fire in half. To save lives, the Red Cross started their Home Fire Campaign in 2014 and to date the campaign has saved more than 760 lives nationwide. The Connecticut Apartment Association’s contribution to the Home Fire Campaign helps the Red Cross install free smoke alarms and provide important preparedness information to families. Emergencies don’t stop and the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped Connecticut families from experiencing home fires or the Red Cross response to these disasters.

“Helping to alleviate suffering due to home fires and displacement really resonates with our organization. Sometimes it is our own apartment communities and residents that are affected by fire, and the American Red Cross is always there to assist,” said Kelly Dematteo, President-Elect of CTAA. “We value our relationship as a Ready 365 partner, and are looking to grow our involvement as well. We are partnering with ARC to host a blood drive July 21 in Rocky Hill. This will be the first of what we hope to be many more events with the Red Cross.”

The financial contributions of corporate citizens, like The Connecticut Apartment Association, enable the Red Cross to make a tremendous difference every day for those who rely on our services in disasters, like home fires and other emergencies.

