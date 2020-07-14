SUPPORT REMAINS AVAILABLE FOR TAXPAYERS TO FILE 2019 TAXES AND RECEIVE ECONOMIC IMPACT PAYMENTS

HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today is reminding Connecticut residents that the deadline to file 2019 income taxes – a requirement for most people to become eligible to receive federal economic impact payments resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – is July 15, 2020. Households with a total income at or below $56,000 can continue to receive free tax preparation support through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The service is administered by the Connecticut Association for Human Services, with financial support from the philanthropic organization 4-CT and the United Way of Connecticut.

Residents can access VITA services online at www.211ct.org/taxhelp or by calling 2-1-1.

“The federal government has made filing your taxes a key component of gaining access to refunds and credits that can be a critical support to families during this pandemic,” Governor Lamont said. “We’re doing everything we can to remind Connecticut families about the resources available to them through great programs like VITA, and we encourage those who need support to take advantage of this opportunity.”

“The VITA program provides hardworking individuals and families with free, reliable assistance in filing their state and federal tax returns,” Richard Porth, CEO of United Way of Connecticut, said. “In 2019, thousands of VITA volunteers prepared millions of tax returns nationwide resulting in more than $1.8 billion returning to local communities. These dollars are spent to cover child expenses, pay bills, as well as to save for the future. Connecticut United Ways, in partnership with our VITA coalition and other nonprofit partners, are committed to connecting eligible households with this vital service.”

“While the COVID-19 outbreak has brought unique challenges, Connecticut taxpayers have been conscientious – more than 86 percent have already filed their state income tax returns compared to this point last year,” Acting Revenue Services Commissioner John Biello said. “The Department of Revenue Services encourages taxpayers to reach out to the agency directly with their state tax questions. We also appreciate the work of partners like VITA, 2-1-1, and AARP, who bring access to tax preparation services to communities throughout the state, and look forward to continued collaboration.”

In addition to receiving a federal coronavirus economic impact payment, filing taxes is also an important step toward receiving valuable refunds and tax credits, such as the earned income tax credit and child tax credit.

According to data released in late June from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, approximately 12 million eligible people across the United States have not yet received economic impact payments, leaving unclaimed roughly $12 billion in funding authorized by Congress to mitigate hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 have already automatically received an economic impact payment of up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples, and up to $500 for each qualifying child.

Anyone who earns more than $56,000 can receive tax filing support through United Way’s partnership with H&R Block by visiting www.MyFreeTaxes.com

