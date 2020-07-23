CT Travel Advisory

Domestic Travel

As you may have heard, there are new requirements and enforcement actions for the mandatory self-quarantine for domestic travel from states with high COVID-19 infection levels.

“Affected State”

The benchmark for identifying these states is a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.

The current list of states that meet the above criteria is at 31. The list will be updated on a weekly basis.

The list and a map of the states as well as additional relevant information such as the Executive Order, Travel Form, and Frequently Asked Questions about Connecticut’s Travel Policies can be accessed here: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/Travel-In-or-Out-of-CT?fbclid=IwAR1l_6pXVzDUeW–NJRCVHyRypYd1SJOUtJpNgpJIWscZbrpzc3_CYFP_iA

“Affected Traveler”

An affected traveler is defined as a person who has spent 24-hours or longer in an Affected State within 14 days prior to arriving in CT.

There are exemption for workers traveling from Affected States to CT, however if such worker was in an Affected State for a reason other than Connecticut-related work (e.g., vacation), such worker shall self-quarantine and complete the Travel Health Form.

Travel Health Form

Anyone entering from one of the identified states must fill out a travel health form upon arrival. Travelers can fill out the form online at ct.gov/travelform.

Affected travelers prior to arrival in CT shall complete a Travel Health Form which requires the person to disclose their name, the last Affected State in which such Affected Traveler has spent 24 hours or longer, last date of stay in such Affected State, date of arrival in Connecticut, address of designated self-quarantine location in Connecticut, length of stay, address in home state, cell phone number, contact phone number while in Connecticut, method of travel into Connecticut and information regarding accompanying minors.

Testing Alternative

Only applicable if the Affected Traveler is unable to self-quarantine.

Affected Traveler has to have a negative test result for COVID-19 in the 72 hours prior to arriving in Connecticut and provides written proof to the Commissioner or her designee of such a result. If a test was obtained in the 72 hours prior to travel but the result is still pending at the time of arrival in CT, such Affected Traveler shall remain in self-quarantine in CT until the test result is received and the written results are submitted to the Commissioner or her designee.

to arriving in Connecticut provides written proof to the Commissioner or her designee of such a result.

Enforcement

Any Affected Traveler willfully refusing or failing to self-quarantine or complete a Travel Health Form truthfully and accurately shall be subject to a fine up to $1,000 for each violation (up to $2,000 per person) imposed by the CT Department of Public Health.

International Travel

While there currently are no state restrictions on international travel, the federal government continues to provide international travel recommendations for anyone living inside of the United States. For guidance on international travel, visit the “COVID-19 Travel Recommendations” section of the CDC’s website.

