AG TONG CALLS ON TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO ABANDON RULES RESTRICTING STUDENT ACCESS TO CARES ACT FUNDS

Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general from around the nation in urging the U.S Department of Education (DoE) to abandon a proposed rule that severely restricts the use of federal funds earmarked for students suffering from the devastating economic impact of COVID-19.

The CARES Act, passed in March to help boost the economy in response to COVID-19, appropriated more than $30 billion to DoE to assist students and schools facing unprecedented financial, logistical, and educational challenges. Congress placed no eligibility restrictions on the billions of dollars aimed at aid for students, but last month the DoE proposed a new rule that prohibits millions of students – including Dreamers and international students – from receiving the funds.

“This is another cruel and capricious attack on immigrants and international students,” Attorney General Tong said. “When COVID-19 closed schools and businesses, countless students lost their sources of income regardless of their immigration status. These students were unable to pay rent, afford groceries, and other basic needs and we must support them through these unprecedented hardships. The Department of Education should withdraw its punitive and misguided rule and allow our schools to support all of our students.”

In a comment letter to Secretary Betsy DeVos and the DoE, the coalition of attorneys general urge the department to immediately release the funds as the CARES Act intended. The coalition, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, argues that Congress did not impose any of the proposed rule’s eligibility restrictions on these grants for students.

Across the country, institutions of higher education expect billions of dollars in losses due to COVID-19 and the potential loss of international students who may return home if they cannot afford to stay, will create even more financial hardship for these institutions. In Connecticut, the University of Connecticut anticipates a $130 million loss over the next school year. Canceled procedures and other COVID-related disruptions at UConn Health have also led to a $188 million loss in revenue, with no rebound expected before 2021. In addition to these losses, UConn has also already spent $1.5 million on telehealth equipment and software, special cleaning agents, sanitizers, masks, and scrubs.

