National Defense Authorization Act Passes

#Washington, DC – Today, The House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a vote of 295-125. The bill funds defense and related programs and is one of the largest pieces of legislation that Congress passes each year.

“When we authorize funds for our national defense, we must ensure we’re prioritizing the right things,” said Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04). “This means maintaining our fighting capability, investing in technologies that are going to keep us a step ahead of our geopolitical rivals, taking care of our troops, and supporting American industry. This bill achieves those goals and more.”

The NDAA contains significant funds for Connecticut-based companies that employ thousands of workers. This includes:

$6.8 billion for the Virginia class submarine program, an increase of $2.6 billion over the budget request, providing for construction of a second submarine.

$4 billion to initiate construction of the new Columbia-class submarine

$1 billion for 60 UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters built by Sikorsky.

$1 billion for procurement of 7 new Ch-53K Marine heavy-lift helicopters built by Sikorsky.

$2.8 billion for continued development of the B-21 Raider, partially developed by Pratt & Whitney.

$2.2 billion for 12 KC-46A tanker aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

$20 million to support training programs to help support expansion of the skilled submarine workforce

More than $283 million for continued design improvements for future submarines

$136 million for C-130H Modernization

$799 million for the procurement of 79 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.

$973 million for procurement of 16 HH-60W Air Force search and rescue helicopters built by Sikorsky.



This press release is made possible by: