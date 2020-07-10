First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick announced today that the Town of Fairfield and Fairfield Chamber of Commerce will again co-sponsor the Fairfield Sidewalk Sale event, which will be held, rain or shine, in Fairfield Center on Saturday, July 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Select merchants will offer a preview of sale merchandise beginning Thursday, July 16th.

Vendors will set up stands and offer a variety of merchandise for sale on Sherman Green and along the Post Road, from the Heritage Square Shopping Center to the Promenade at the Brick Walk. From the latest fashion apparel and jewelry to sporting goods and best-selling books, there’s something for everyone! Shop the summer’s hottest deals offered by Fairfield’s local merchants. Admission to the event is free.

Take a break from shopping, relax and enjoy lunch “al fresco” at one of Fairfield’s many fine restaurants. All business participants and attendees are expected to adhere to public health and safety protocols, including social distancing and facial coverings to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with State and local guidelines.

First Selectwoman Kupchick said, “I encourage everyone to come and be a part of this fun-filled event and help support our local business community, but use good judgment and follow all public health guidelines to observe social distancing and to wear a face covering.” Fairfield Director of Economic Development Mark Barnhart added, “These last few months have been a challenging time for many of us, especially our local merchants and our small businesses that form the backbone of our local economy and help make Fairfield what it is.”

Beverly Balaz, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Chamber is happy to once again, co-sponsor this annual event with the Town. The upcoming July 18 th date is very timely, because now more than ever, Fairfield’s much-anticipated Sidewalk Sale Day really helps support our local business community!”

For additional information on participating vendors, restaurants, and activities, please visit www.fairfieldct.org/sidewalksale.

