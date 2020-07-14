Stratford Health Department Offers Annual Childhood Immunization Clinics and Physicals

Stratford, Connecticut (July 13th, 2020) – The Stratford Health Department is hosting a series of immunization clinics and physicals for Stratford’s youth starting at the end of July. The immunization clinics and physicals will be offered, by appointment only, at the Birdseye Municipal Complex, located at 468 Birdseye Street in Stratford.

Immunization Clinics

Wednesday, July 22 nd 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Wednesday, July 29 th 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Wednesday, August 5th 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Physical Examinations

Tuesday, August 18 th 9 :00 AM – 3:00 PM

9 :00 AM – 3:00 PM Wednesday, August 19 th 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Tuesday, August 25 th 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Wednesday, August 26th 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics urge every child keep up-to-date with wellness visits and routine vaccinations despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. “Keeping up with your child’s wellness visits and annual vaccination schedule is vital to keep them healthy during the ongoing pandemic and protect them against vaccine-preventable diseases,” says Bernice Bova, Public Health Nurse.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Stratford Health Department is taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of visitors coming in for an appointment. All paperwork required for the visit will be emailed in advance and must be completed prior to the appointment. Visitors can expect to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms when scheduling their child’s appointment and upon arrival at the clinic. When visitors arrive for their appointment, they will be asked to check-in by phone and wait in their car until asked to enter. Masks will be required when inside the building and temperature checks will be part of the screening prior to entry.

Vaccinations and physical exams are by appointment only . Available vaccines include tetanus, chickenpox (varicella), mumps, measles, and rubella (MMR), meningitis, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Tuberculosis skin tests will also be available, but patients must plan accordingly since it will require a second visit. Parents or guardians must accompany their child and must bring the child’s immunization records with them. There is a $20.00 charge for their first immunization and $5.00 for each immunization thereafter. Physicals are $75.00 (cash or check).

For questions or to schedule an appointment, please call the Stratford Health Department at 203-385-4090.

This press release was made possible by: