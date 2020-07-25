Telehealth Law Passes

During the pandemic, telehealth has made it safe and convenient for individuals to receive care from their doctors from the safety of their own homes. For the first time in Connecticut, insurance companies are treating in-person visits and virtual visits equally, and this provision applies to both mental and physical healthcare. HB 6001, “An Act Concerning Telehealth,” would expand access to telehealth and continue to waive the customary restrictions on online medical health care services so that patients can continue to be attended to in the comfort of their own home for months to come.

