Westport News: Covid Scammers

Westport, CT – The Westport Weston Health District reminded residents today to be aware of possible scammers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers. The statement said:

Beware of Scammers

The WWHD is alerting residents to a possible scam taking place in our community by persons posing as COVID contact tracers. The imposters/scammers claimed to work on behalf of the sheriff’s office or the local health department and needed to load contact tracing software onto the victim’s computer. Do not fall victim to these scammers. Official contact tracers working on behalf of the WWHD or the Connecticut State Department of Public Health will NEVER ask to enter your home, threaten you with a fine, or ask you for personal financial information. Anyone asking for such information is trying to do harm or steal your identity, money, or both.

Should such a person come to your home and request entrance, please call the police department immediately. Do not let strangers into your home.

Other things to be on alert for should you receive a call:

Do not pay a contact tracer. Anyone who says you need to pay is a scammer.

Do not give out your social security number or financial information. There is no reason why a legitimate tracer would need your social security, bank account, or credit card number.

Do not share your immigration status. Legitimate contact tracers don’t need and will not ask for this information.

Do not download anything onto your computer. Real contact tracers will not ask you to download any software on your computer.

Legitimate Contact Tracers

Contact tracing is actually an important component of public health and an essential tool in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and other communicable diseases. Connecticut’s contact tracing initiative is completely voluntary and there is no cost to participate. If you agree to participate, you may elect to receive daily health assessment reminders via text, email, or phone. You will be reminded to do a simple assessment of your symptoms each day. For those who choose to participate, surveys will be sent by email or text message to those who have tested positive for COVID-19 (also known as cases) and persons identified who were exposed and who may be at risk for developing COVID (also known as contacts).

It is important to note that all information collected is kept strictly confidential. Contacts who are identified will not be given information on cases (such as the name of the person who may have exposed them).

It is extremely helpful and important that you participate. The information collected enables us to slow the spread of the virus in our local communities. Here at the WWHD, a member of our clinical staff or one of our trained volunteers will first contact you via the telephone. We greatly appreciate your participation-it is our best chance to help protect your friends, family members, coworkers, and the broader community. We do ask that you please stay home for AT LEAST 10 days after your symptoms begin; you should be fever free for 3 days and start to feel better before leaving your home. If you do not have symptoms, you should stay home for 10 days after you were tested for COVID-19.

http://wwhd.org/beware-of-scammers-covid-19-updates/

Please continue to stay connected by signing up or following us at:

Online: www.westportct.gov/COVID19

Get Updates: Signup for emergency alerts

Get Updates: Sign up for email subscriptions

Social Media: #reopenwestportct

This press release was make possible by: