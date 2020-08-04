Fairfield News: Message From The First Selectwoman

It you ignored that 860 phone call like I did, here is what it said:

The Town of Fairfield’s Fire, Police and Public Works departments are working to respond to hazardous conditions; wires and downed trees, closed roads and damaged structures.

There are hundreds of locations with trees and wires in roadways.

As of 5:30pm Tuesday afternoon 63% of UI customers in Fairfield are without power. Residents are advised for stay off the roads to allow for emergency response and cleanup efforts.

Please Dial 911 for Emergencies only!

We are working closely with UI to respond to hazardous locations and begin power restoration. There are currently 3 UI crews working in town.

Residents without power should report those outages directly to UI at (800) 722-5584 or UINET.com

For Town of Fairfield updates please check the Town of Fairfield web page at www.fairfieldct.org or the Town’s Facebook page

Please be careful and stay safe.