2020-08-31-@3:13pm–#Seymour CT– There are two crashes, unknown if they are related on Maple Street near Rimmon Road. One of the cars has two infants in one of the cars but they appear unharmed, being evaluated by EMS.

#cttraffic– Another crash on the Merritt Parkway southbound near exit 56 a rollover accident reported.

This press release is made possible by: