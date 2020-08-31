Ansonia News: Homicide Not Car Accident

2020-08-30@4:50pm–#Ansonia CT–The Derby Police Department notified the Ansonia Police Department of an evading motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in the area of Coe Lane and North Coe Lane. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old female suffering from upper-body injuries that were not consistent with a motor vehicle accident but rather an assault. The female was transported to Griffin Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The name of the victim will be released once the next of kin has been notified of her death. The Ansonia Police Department is currently working with the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Central District is assisting with the processing of the scene on Coe Lane and North Coe Lane. The Ansonia Police Department Detective Bureau with the assistance of the Derby Police Department Detective Bureau is following up leads to identify a suspect. A black Pontiac Aztek motor vehicle involved in this incident has been located and is in the custody of the Ansonia Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553

