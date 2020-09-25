Bridgeport News: Homicide #16 – 2nd Of The Day

Police UPDATE: On September 24, 2020 at 7:57pm, police dispatch received a report of shots fired in the area of 669 Union Avenue on the east side of Bridgeport. Patrol officers responded to the scene and were met by family members, who were in the process of transporting a relative to the hospital who was shot. With police assistance, members of the victim’s family drove him to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim, a 27-year-old male identified as Raymond Sierra arrived at Bridgeport Hospital a short time later, where efforts to save his life were unsuccessful. Detectives are processing a crime scene on Union Avenue and are working to identify the perpetrator responsible. Anyone with information regarding the homicide of Sierra is asked to call Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227, or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.