Bridgeport Road Work

#Bridgeport CT–The Department of Public Facilities will begin milling and road paving throughout the City of Bridgeport on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the South End and will work their way through various neighborhoods, finishing around mid-October in the North End.

During this time, drivers are advised of the following:

Adhere to “No Parking” signs. All areas will be enforced 24 hours ahead of paving, cars will be towed if interruption to paving occurs.

Follow any “Detour” signs. You may need additional time to reach your destination so please plan accordingly.

Drive carefully! Be mindful of raised structures, manhole covers, and rough edges or bumps at paving limits.

For more information, visit the City of Bridgeport Public Facilities website at http://Bridgeportct.gov/ PublicFacilities

