Bridgeport News: Boat Arson Trumped By PD

2020-08-31@2:31–#Bridgeport CT The Bridgeport Emergency Control Center received a call from a citizen reporting they witnessed a person with what looked like a gasoline can on a boat with a Trump Flag at the East End Yacht Club. The caller stated that he smelled smoke and noticed that a boat cooler was on fire on the same boat. The caller stated he put out the fire and called 911. While en route Bridgeport Police was provided the description of the responsible party. Police units were able to detain a person in the area matching the description and the caller positively identified the suspect. The person identified and arrested was Olajuwon Johnson of Bridgeport charged with Arson 3rd Degree, Bond set at $10,000.