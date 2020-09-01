Bridgeport News: Assaults

Police UPDATE: Police say the person at James and Harral was pistol-whipped with a toy gun. The incident on Stratford Avenue was a domestic situation.

2020-09-01@7:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a pistol-whipping incident at James Street and Harral Avenue. It’s not known if it was during a street robbery or other circumstances.

7:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating an assault in the 1400 block of Stratford Avenue. Again, circumstances are not known in Radio Free Bridgeport.