Bridgeport News: Assaults

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

Police UPDATE: Police say the person at James and Harral was pistol-whipped with a toy gun.   The incident on Stratford Avenue was a domestic situation.

2020-09-01@7:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a pistol-whipping incident at James Street and Harral Avenue.  It’s not known if it was during a street robbery or other circumstances.

 

7:44pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating an assault in the 1400 block of Stratford Avenue.  Again, circumstances are not known in Radio Free Bridgeport.

 

