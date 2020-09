Bridgeport, CT – Bridgeport Department of Public Facilities has announced brown bag collection has resumed. The City of Bridgeport is asking residents to begin placing their brown bags on the curb on their recycling day. If you believe your residence was missed for a leaf pick up, please call the Bridgeport Department of Public Facilities on the same day at 203-576-7124.

For more information on brown bag collection please visit bridgeportct.gov/leafcoll.

