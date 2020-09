11:30pm–UPDATE: Second alarm called, roof in the back just collapsed.

2020-09-14@10:19pm–#Milford CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to a commercial building on Roses Mill Road which is between Walmart and Taco Bell. Firefighters were greeted with heavy fire on their arrival. My travel time was 16 minutes and the bulk of the fire was knocked down when I got there. Firefighters are still chasing hot spots an hour later.