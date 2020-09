UPDATE: Now reported 4 children, 5 adults onboard one adult “significantly” injured. The boat is reported to be taking on water. Milford has been added to the assignment.

2020-9-18@7:07pm–#Stratford CT– Fireboat dispatched to the mouth of the Housatonic River for a 30 foot boat that struck the sandbar and now aground. 3 people reported onboard.

