Stratford News: Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Mother

#Stratford News: In a story, we first reported to you at the scene of a homicide on Braid Court in Stratford. Police said:

On 09-18-2020 Thomas Walker age 31 of Stratford was arrested and charged with the stabbing death of his mother at her home on 26 Baird Court. Officers responded to the residence at approximately 7:14 am after Walker came to the Stratford Police Department to report the incident.

Upon investigation, officers found the victim unresponsive in her home.

Walker was charged with Murder. He was held on a $1,000,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on 09-21-2020.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no further updates or information at this time.