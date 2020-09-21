Stratford News: Creative Bug For Adults

#Stratford News: The Stratford Library Reference Department continues to offer stimulating programs for area adults. In addition the department is also directing their users to a variety of online resources that now include Creativebug, an exciting new arts and crafts resource.

With Creativebug, Stratford Library card holders have an all-access pass to explore 1000+ arts and crafts video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. Learn sewing, quilting, paper crafting, knitting, crochet, art & design, jewelry making and more. Viewers can also find new ideas and instructions on food & home, holidays & party and activities to do with the family. Patrons can learn more about Creativebug 24/7 by visiting: http://stratfordlibrary.org/research/.

While visiting the site, patrons are also invited to check-out other online Library resources including ResearchITCT (magazines and newspapers), Consumer Reports (product ratings and reviews), Flipster (popular magazines), Freegal (stream music, make playlists) and Hoopla (free digital movies, ebooks and more).

To reach the Stratford Library call: 203.385.4164, Monday-Saturday, 10 am–5pm or email at: slaask@stratfordlibrary.org.