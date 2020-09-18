Stratford News: Shooting Suspect Arrested

#Stratford CT– On 09-18-2020 Calvin Williams age 31 of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with the shooting that occurred at 90 Birch Drive earlier this month. On 09-03-2020 at approximately 8:30pm Officers from the Stratford Police Department responded to 90 Birch Drive to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon arrival one female gun shot victim was located. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. Stratford Detectives arrested Williams by warrant in Bridgeport with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police ESU and Gang Unit. Recovered at the time of arrest was ammunition, a large amount of cash and narcotics (Ecstasy). Williams was charged with Assault in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Robbery in the First Degree, Home Invasion, Threatening in the First Degree, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Reckless Endangerment and Risk of Injury to a Minor. Williams was held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 09-25-2020.