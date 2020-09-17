Norwalk News: Community Engagement Van

#Norwalk The Norwalk Department of Police Service proudly presents our new Community Engagement Van. This vehicle was purchased through a Choice Neighborhood Grant in cooperation with Norwalk Housing and Norwalk Redevelopment.

The Choice Neighborhoods program leverages public and private dollars to support locally-driven strategies and solutions that revitalize neighborhoods with input from community leaders, residents, and other stakeholders. The Community Engagement Van is the result of these combined resources and this cooperation. The primary function of the van will be to encourage neighborhood-police interaction by allowing police officers to bring their office to the community.

The van embodies the core components of our mission statement: providing quality service to our diverse Norwalk community, fostering a cooperative spirit with our citizens and community partners, and working to promote an environment that is safe.