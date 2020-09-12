Norwalk News: Domestic Arrest Shuts Down Road

Update 11:30pm – Upon executing a search warrant at the residence officers located

improvised Molotov cocktail devises. These items were secured as evidence and the scene was

made safe. This situation was brought to a peaceful resolution and the suspect is in custody.

We appreciate the cooperation of the community and the area residents as we dealt with this

situation. This is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

#Norwalk CT–On September 11, 2020 at around 5:15pm Officers were called to 50 Creeping Hemlock Drive for a domestic dispute. The caller told officers her husband, Joseph Sanders, had choked her and was now making “Molotov cocktails” intending on committing “suicide by cop”. The victim was able to leave the residence and make contact with officers. Patrol officers responded to the scene where Sanders was inside the residence. Emergency Services Unit Tactical and Negotiating units responded to the scene as well. While Negotiators spoke with Sanders, an arrest warrant for Sanders was applied for and granted. Sanders ultimately exited the residence without incident and was taken into custody. This incident remains under investigation.

There is still an active scene on Creeping Hemlock Drive. Please avoid the area.

Arrested Joseph Sanders of Norwalk age 53 Charges Strangulation in the Second Degree, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Attempt at Assault in the Third Degree Bond $150,000 Court September 14, 2020

