Norwalk Police Can Still Use Your Help Locating This Person

Posted in Norwalk

The Detective Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a burglary suspect. The pictured male is a suspect in numerous motor vehicle burglaries that were committed in the early morning hours of 8/22/2020 in East Avenue and Walter Avenue area. The male appeared to be white, in his 20’s, with a beard, and wearing a mask and a t-shirt with the word PORTLAND on it.

If you have any information regarding this individual or the thefts please contact Detective Cisero at (203) 854-3034.

Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following: Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

 

