Westport News: Dogs Allowed On The Beach

Westport, Conn. – Parks & Recreation Director Jennifer A. Fava reminds residents and visitors that from October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 the following regulations will be in effect for Compo Beach.

Animal Control Enforcement and Leash Restriction

Dogs are prohibited from the Pavilion, Playground and Boardwalk.

All dogs must be leashed in all areas of the park except in the designated off leash area of the beach south of the Pavilion, including South Beach. Off leash regulations are posted at the entrance to the off leash area.

You are required by law to pick up your dog’s feces.

Violation of the above regulations subject to a fine of $77.00

Notice: Long Island Sound Water Warning

The State Dept. of Health is advising shoreline residents that Vibrio vulnificus has been found in the water which can lead to severe infections in which the flesh around an open wound dies. Anyone with open wounds, cuts, scrapes, have had a recent operation or has a compromised immune system is advised to stay out of the water. This warning relates to dogs as well.

Ms. Fava said, “We hope everyone will follow these regulations and be respectful of other dogs and beach users. We appreciate your cooperation.”

