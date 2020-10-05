During the month of May 2020, Special Services Division investigators began investigating Anthony

Spetrino who was suspected of selling prescription medication and narcotics. Officers determined that

Spetrino was selling medications that were written to him and paid for by Medicaid. Officers were able

to purchase Oxycodone, Clonazepam, and Suboxone from Spetrino. Spetrino was arrested today and

charged with the following crimes.

Arrested Anthony Spetrino ( Age 56) of Norwalk

Charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance ( two counts) Sale of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Sale of Narcotics (two counts)

Bond $150,000