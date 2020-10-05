During the month of May 2020, Special Services Division investigators began investigating Anthony
Spetrino who was suspected of selling prescription medication and narcotics. Officers determined that
Spetrino was selling medications that were written to him and paid for by Medicaid. Officers were able
to purchase Oxycodone, Clonazepam, and Suboxone from Spetrino. Spetrino was arrested today and
charged with the following crimes.
Arrested Anthony Spetrino ( Age 56) of Norwalk
Charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance ( two counts) Sale of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
Sale of Narcotics (two counts)
Bond $150,000
https://www.doingitlocal.com/2020/10/86205/
During the month of May 2020, Special Services Division investigators began investigating Anthony