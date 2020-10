2020-10-05@2:07pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– There is an accident involving a school bus at Chopsey and Reservoir Avenue. There weren’t many children on the bus and there have been no reported injuries at this time. The traffic however is severely backed up including an approximate half-mile back up on Route 8/25 northbound to get off exit 5. Avoid the area!

