Ansonia News: Armed Robbery

On October 14, 2020 at 10:35 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department received a complaint of an armed robbery at the Wakelee Mart, 192 Wakelee Avenue. Two males, both armed with handguns entered the store and demanded the employee turn over all the money in the register. Several hundred dollars were taken during the robbery. During the course of the robbery, one of the suspects struck the employee in the head. The employee suffered a minor injury and declined medical attention. The suspects are described as black males both over six feet tall, one heavy set and the other had a slender build. The suspect with the slender build was wearing all black with a black face mask; the heavyset suspect was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and grey sweatpants wearing a black face mask. After leaving the store, the suspects ran down Pork Hollow Road where they entered a silver-colored SUV and fled the area. The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at the link below. https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553.

This press release is made possible by: