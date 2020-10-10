Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Council is announcing a modified schedule for this year’s 112th Bridgeport Columbus Day Parade and Celebration consisting of 5 events. Face masks and social distancing is required and will be enforced.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 – 11:00 AM

OUTDOOR ITALIAN FLAG RAISING CEREMONY

Circolo Sportivo Italo Americano Club, 2500 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, Connecticut

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 – 11:00 AM

THE 112th BRIDGEPORT COLUMBUS DAY CAR AND TRUCK PARADE

The Parade will feature cars and trucks ONLY. There will be no marchers, dancers or musical groups permitted. The route will start at Wayne Street and Jewett Avenue, proceed South on Wayne Street to Madison Avenue and disperse at Micalizzi’s Italian Ices, 712 Madison Avenue. This year, on the day of the Parade, because of the Pandemic, the traditional Italian Street Festival at Micalizzi’s is cancelled.

Immediately following the Bridgeport Parade and by invitation of Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 – 12:30 PM

THE SHELTON COLUMBUS DAY CELEBRATION

The cars and trucks in the Bridgeport Parade will head to Shelton, Connecticut to celebrate Columbus Day. The cars and trucks will line up on Howe Avenue and Wooster Street, proceed South on Howe Avenue, turning left onto Cornell Street where the parade of cars and trucks will disperse.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY) OCTOBER 12 – 10:30 AM

TRADITIONAL COLUMBUS WREATH LAYING CEREMONY

Parade organizers and former Parade Grand Marshals will lay a wreath at the base of the Christopher Columbus Statue at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

ALL PARTICIPATING CARS AND TRUCKS ARE BY INVITATION ONLY BY THE COUNCIL OF

ITALIAN AMERICAN SOCIETIES OF GREATER BRIDGEPORT – NO RANDOM ENTRIES ALLOWED.

THE 31ST VINCENT VIZZO CONCERTS

FEATURING THE QUANTICO MARINE CORPS BAND

Because of the Pandemic, the in-person concerts will not be held at the Klein Memorial Auditorium this year. However, a video concert produced by the Band will be made available by the Council of Italian American Societies of Greater Bridgeport for the public’s enjoyment.

