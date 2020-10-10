Stratford News: Lighthouse Tours

STRATFORD- The Town of Stratford is offering a limited open house of the Stratford Point property and

its lighthouse on Saturday, October 17th. A slideshow presentation will be followed by a historical guided

walking tour, which will take place on the idyllic grounds.

Stratford Point has a unique history dating back to 1781 and has been inaccessible to the general public

until recently. In 2019 Mayor Laura R. Hoydick struck a deal with the U.S. Coast Guard whereby the

Town would have access to the lighthouse and its surrounding buildings and property. The lighthouse

itself cannot be entered or viewed from the interior due to lead contamination however the keeper’s

cottage, former gun club and adjacent Audubon property will be included in the tour.

“We are very excited about this opportunity to invite the public in to see what we are up to at the site,”

said Mayor Hoydick. “Our Public Works Department has been very busy on these grounds making

improvements and renovations to the grounds and the keeper’s cottage. We are proud to showcase the

work that has gone into this effort so far as we get closer to the ultimate goal of opening this historic

location that is unique to Stratford for special events and functions.”

This free program is hosted by the Stratford Historical Society. Three program time slots are available at

10am, 12pm and 2pm. Each time slot is limited to 10 guests and advance registration is required. All

social distancing guidelines will be maintained and face masks will be required. The Historical Society

hopes to make this a monthly program available to the general public.

To register for the open house please visit the link below and scroll to “Lighthouse Tour”:

https://townofstratford.recdesk.com/Community/Program

This press release was made possible by: