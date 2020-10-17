Bridgeport News: Malicious Burn At St. Augustine Cathedral

2020-10-16@8:00pm– #Bridgeport CT– Police, firefighters, and the fire marshal is on scene at St. Augustine Cathedral on Washington Avenue for a “malicious burn”. A woman tried to set some unknown items on fire behind the church. USLegal.com says a malicious burn is “A malicious burning or burning or setting fire to property, is such an act done with a condition of mind that shows a heart regardless of social duty and bent on mischief, evidencing a design to do an intentional wrongful act toward another or toward the public without any legal justification or excuse for the burning or setting fire to the property, even though it belongs to the perpetrator”.