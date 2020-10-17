“MEDICARE 101” TALK

The Stratford Library will host an informational session, “Medicare 101” on Tuesday, October 27 from 6-8 pm. The program will be presented on the Library’s Zoom platform. It is free and open to the public.

Are you currently enrolled in Medicare? Will you be turning 65 over the next year or two? Learn about eligibility, how and when to enroll, when you can make changes, and the insurance options available to you at “Medicare 101” hosted by Independent insurance agent James Farnham. Adults will be able to review and compare what services are covered and not covered under Medicare Parts A, B, C and D. They can also detail the costs associated with medical and drug insurance and explore and evaluate Original Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Advantage Plans.

“Medicare 101” will help adults make more well-informed decisions and explain what Medicare means for the individual. Farnham’s program, geared to clarify, simplify and provide structure as well as develop an overall understanding of Medicare, is strictly educational. He is an independent agent appointed with 13 insurance companies working across six states.

To register online for “Medicare 101” visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7160584

For further information call: 203.385.4162.

This press release was made possible by: