Fairfield Energy Assistance

Fairfield residents should apply for help now. If you need help with your heating bill, Fairfield Social Services can help families with the process. It’s important to apply now because the utility moratorium on power/heat shut-offs ends October 1, 2020. Fairfield Social Services is now making appointments to assist Fairfield residents with applications for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. Energy assistance pays for a household’s primary heating source such as oil, natural gas, electricity, propane, kerosene, coal, wood and wood pellets on behalf of eligible households. The amount of heat assistance may not be sufficient to cover a household’s entire winter heating cost. Homeowners and renters may apply. Due to risks associated with Covid-19, there will be no in-person appointments for Energy Assistance. Please call the Social Services office to set up your telephone appointment: 203-256-3170.