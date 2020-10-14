Stratford News: Bank Robbery

2020-10-13@4:00pm–#Stratford CT– An armed robbery occurred at the Chase Bank located at 2855 Main Street inStratford. Two (2) unidentified white males entered the bank at approximately 4pm. One

suspect approached the teller, displayed a handgun and a note demanding money. The second

male stood away from the teller windows. The pair fled with approximately $1,000 dollars.

Suspect one is a white male with blue eyes and short hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a

black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. He was armed with a silver handgun.

Suspect two is a white male with longer hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded

sweatshirt.



Anyone with information can call the Stratford Police Investigative Division at 203-385-4125,

203-385-4119 or the TIP line at 203-375-8477