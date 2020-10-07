Fairfield News: Walgreens Break-In

2020-10-07 @ 3:00am-Police found the front door of Walgreens at 414 Kings Highway East shattered. The front glass door appeared to be shattered with a rock that was thrown through the glass. Officers on the scene also discovered droplets of blood inside Walgreens. A review of surveillance video revealed the suspect was wearing a ski mask style hat, dark clothing, and work boots. It also appeared that the suspect may have cut himself on the broken glass. Prior to the suspect exiting Walgreens, the suspect jumped behind the cashier counter and took several packs of cigarettes. The suspect was last observed on surveillance video running east on foot and out of the video surveillance frame.

Police located a male matching the description behind Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue. The male was identified as Reginald Shepard DOB 6-14-57. Shepard had a cut on his hand and was wearing the same clothing observed on surveillance video. Shepard was in possession of 44 packs of Newport Cigarettes.

Reginald Shepard (DOB 06-14-57) was arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd (CGS 53a-103), Larceny 6th (CGS 53a-125b), and Criminal Mischief 2nd (CGS 53a-116). He was held on a $1,000 bond. His next scheduled court date is 10/19/2020.