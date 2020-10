2020-10-07@12:30PMish– #Bridgeport CT– Embattled City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez was arrested today for illegal liquor sales and reckless endangerment. She was released on a promise to appear. She was the manager at the Keystone Club on Barnum Avenue when Nyair Charles Nixon was allegedly shot inside the club and then pushed out to be run over by a car. Martinez was the manager of the club and was there the night of the shooting according to numerous witnesses.