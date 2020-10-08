Fairfield News: Assault After Roadrage Incident

2020-10-07@10:25pm–#Fairfield CT– Police say that an operator of a vehicle on the I-95 believed that a second vehicle on the highway may have hit their car. The operator began following the alleged striking vehicle off the highway to get close enough to obtain a plate number.

The operator of the second vehicle believed they were being followed and exited the highway and turned into the parking lot of 1525 Kings Highway East. As the second vehicle began to pull out of the parking lot the two mentioned vehicles struck each other which prompted a call to police.

Police determined there was no accident on the highway. The only accident that occurred was the accident on Kings Highway.

