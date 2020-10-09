Westport News: Rollover With Extrication

2020-10-08@ 6:39PM–#Westrport CT–Westport Police, Fire, and EMS were

dispatched to a reported rollover with extrication at the intersection of Main St and St.

John Pl. Upon arrival, units found a vehicle on its side with the driver trapped in the

vehicle. It was reported that the vehicle struck the back of a parked landscape truck and

rolled over. The fire department deployed a protective hose line in the event of a fire,

stabilized the vehicle, and began to extricate the driver while providing care. A section of

the vehicle roof and steering wheel was cut away to access and remove the driver. The

patient was removed and turned over to EMS for treatment. The patient had what

appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries and the crash is under investigation by

Westport Police.