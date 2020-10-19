Norwalk PD Needs Your Help

The Detective Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a robbery

suspect. The pictured male is a suspect in a robbery that occurred on 10/15/20 at 6:00

PM at Home Depot on Connecticut Avenue. The male filled a rolling tool storage bin

with DeWalt tools. The suspect then approached the exit door where he was

confronted by the cashier. The suspect pepper sprayed the cashier and fled the store

towards Connecticut Avenue. The suspect is a black male, approximately 5’7” tall and

weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was seen wearing camouflage style pants with a

hooded sweatshirt, jacket, mask and ball cap. If you have any information regarding

this individual please contact Detective John Taranto at 203-854-3102 or at

jtaranto@norwalkct.org. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following:

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed bythe message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)