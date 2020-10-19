Missing since Sunday, October 18th at approximately 3:51 p.m. is 84 year-old Teresa Zangrilli. She is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes. She was last seen near the Marshall’s sign next to the Price Rite on upper Main St. at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Her phone was last pinged later in the evening near Chopsey Hill Rd. and Reservoir Ave.

Ms Zangrilli was wearing the pink fleece top seen in the attached photograph, when she went missing. She had a beige v-neck top underneath. She was also wearing brown pants and black shoes.

A Silver Alert has been issued.